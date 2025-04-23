Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/23/25: Trump reverses on Powell, Bessent de-escalates tensions with China, RFK Jr banning food dyes, Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule, Pacers up 2-0, Tony’s surgery scheduled Thursday, IEDC: A need to Elevate transparency

Published on April 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Trump reverses on Powell

2. Bessent de-escalating tensions with China

18 trade proposals on paper says White House – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/white-house-says-trump-administration-has-18-trade-proposals-on-paper

….Bessent expects de-escalation – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/teasury-secretary-scott-bessent/2025/04/22/id/1207892/

3. RFK Jr banning food dyes

4. Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule

Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule
Source: Getty

Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule | Fox 59

5. Indiana Pacers Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Milwaukee

Indiana Pacers Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Milwaukee

AUDIO: Indiana Pacers Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Milwaukee

6. Tony's surgery scheduled Thursday

Tony's surgery scheduled Thursday
Source: Getty

7. What is wrong with the IEDC?

What is wrong with the IEDC?

A need to Elevate transparency – Indiana Insight

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close