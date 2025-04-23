Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/23/25: Trump reverses on Powell, Bessent de-escalates tensions with China, RFK Jr banning food dyes, Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule, Pacers up 2-0, Tony’s surgery scheduled Thursday, IEDC: A need to Elevate transparency
1. Trump reverses on Powell
2. Bessent de-escalating tensions with China
18 trade proposals on paper says White House – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/white-house-says-trump-administration-has-18-trade-proposals-on-paper
….Bessent expects de-escalation – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/teasury-secretary-scott-bessent/2025/04/22/id/1207892/
3. RFK Jr banning food dyes
4. Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule
Indiana murder trial dismissed due to ‘staffing crisis’ and busy court schedule | Fox 59
5. Indiana Pacers Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Milwaukee
6. Tony's surgery scheduled Thursday
7. What is wrong with the IEDC?
