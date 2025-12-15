Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/15/25: 15 killed in Australia. It was an attack on Jews. Rob Reiner and wife murdered by son. Islamic attack in Australia. Jews playing Christmas Tunes. Political consequences mean nothing. Tell me what the GOP is doing to help Indiana and win midterms?

3. Islamic attack in Australia

15 killed in Australia. It was an attack on Jews – https://www.wsj.com/world/oceania/sydney-bondi-beach-incident-602d4a49?mod=hp_lead_pos1

….video of the shooters – https://x.com/mrandyngo/status/2000177646072631506?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….pathetic Communist Jesse Brown thinks its wrong to note that Islamists are the enemy – https://x.com/JesseForIndy/status/2000255823667462387?s=20

….and then this guy – https://x.com/IndyBassetDad76/status/2000347439094698044?s=20

….terrorists were father and son – https://nypost.com/2025/12/14/world-news/bondi-beach-terrorists-were-father-and-son-who-legally-owned-6-guns-despite-tough-firearms-laws/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….did Australia fail to listen to warnings from Israel – https://x.com/raz_sauber_/status/2000193052325884030?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Trump comments on Australia and Brown University – https://nypost.com/2025/12/14/us-news/president-trump-mourns-victims-of-bondi-beach-terrorism-brown-university-shooting-and-syria-attacks/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….when a society pushes and accepts antisemitism, this is what you get – https://x.com/maximiliantowey/status/2000029676584968646?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and this stupidity – https://x.com/lonnieoxley/status/1999610811497476586?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA