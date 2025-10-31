Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/31/25: Trump just told Thune to NUKE the filibuster!. Soybean farmers love the China deal. But will they see sales? Arctic Frost investigation getting hotter. Prince Andrew losing his title. Trump’s order to Pentagon to resume nuclear tests. Don’t be a creepy clown today. This is not 4D chess, it’s a poor political move

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Trump just told Thune to NUKE the filibuster! 2. Soybean farmers love the China deal. But will they see sales? Soybean farmers love the China deal. But will they see sales? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/mid-south/soybean-farmer-grateful-trump-deal-china/ 3. Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate 4. Prince Andrew losing his title. King Charles lowers the boom on brother Andrew – https://www.yahoo.com/news/article/prince-andrew-title-stripped-royal-lodge-windsor-191337763.html 5. Trump’s order to Pentagon to resume nuclear tests 6. Don’t be a creepy clown today 7. This is not 4D chess, it’s a poor political move