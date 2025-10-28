Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Mike Braun has called the Special Session to start redistricting 2. The country’s LARGEST federal workers’ union just demanded Chuck Schumer and Democrats REOPEN the government 3. A mass shakeup of ICE leadership is underway amid growing friction inside DHS over deportation tactics and priorities 4. Amazon layoffs 5. Bari Weiss looks to poach pro-Trump CNN pundit Scott Jennings for CBS News 6. Riley Gaines FIRES BACK at AOC and challenges her to a DEBATE