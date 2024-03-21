Listen Live
Shohei Ohtani Interpreter Scandal

Published on March 21, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 2: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Rep Al Green doesn’t know what he’s talking about when talking about Israel

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

Rep Al Green doesn’t know what he’s talking about when talking about Israel

 

2. Schumer says when you make the issue partisan, you hurt the cause of Israel

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks at the Back the Thrive Agenda press conference at the Longworth Office Building on September 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)

Schumer says when you make the issue partisan, you hurt the cause of Israel

Listen: 

3. Are Cigar influencers a “thing”?

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Voters having trouble buying the basics

Excited man running with a bar chart in a shopping cart Source:Getty

Things like candy bars are just too expensive. 

Listen:

 

5. Trump to push for 15 week abortion ban

US-VOTE-election-POLITICS-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP Source:Getty

Trump to push for 15 week abortion ban – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-abortion-ban/2024/03/20/id/1158005/

6. Shohei Ohtani Interpreter Scandal

2024 Seoul Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Source:Getty

Ohtani’s Interpreter Is Fired by Dodgers After Allegations of ‘Massive Theft’ From Japanese Star

Listen:

 

