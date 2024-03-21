Shohei Ohtani Interpreter Scandal
This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 2:
1. Rep Al Green doesn’t know what he’s talking about when talking about IsraelSource:Getty
2. Schumer says when you make the issue partisan, you hurt the cause of Israel
3. Are Cigar influencers a “thing”?Source:Getty
4. Voters having trouble buying the basicsSource:Getty
Things like candy bars are just too expensive.
5. Trump to push for 15 week abortion banSource:Getty
Trump to push for 15 week abortion ban – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-abortion-ban/2024/03/20/id/1158005/
6. Shohei Ohtani Interpreter ScandalSource:Getty
Ohtani’s Interpreter Is Fired by Dodgers After Allegations of ‘Massive Theft’ From Japanese Star
