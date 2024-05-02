Three Scary Nature Moments – Damn Nature, You Scary!
Lions making love, bees in the walls, and bears traumatizing children – oh, my!
Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we talk an awful lot about the craziness of the world. We mostly poke fun of human nature, but today we are looking at mother nature.
Check out these truly terrifying, horrific, and uncomfortable moments in the world with a round of “Damn Nature, You Scary!”
1. Over 50,000 Bees Found In Toddler’s Bedroom Wall
A toddler in North Carolia insisted there were “monsters” in her bedroom after she heard something inside the wall. A few weeks later the parents noticed a few bees going into the attic. A pest control company came out to their 10o year old home to find over 50,000 honeybees throughout the walls and floors. The bees were moved to a sanctuary, but at the cost of the family’s $20,000 worth of damage.
DAMN NATURE, YOU SCARY!
2. Bear Snacks On Ducklings
A bear gave quite the show to a group of onlookers at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Juniper the bear was in the water at her enclosure when a family of ducks stopped by for a swim. As the excited children watched in amusement, Juniper took it upon herself to taste the ducklings – popping them in her mouth one-by-one like bon-bons…
DAMN NATURE, YOU SCARY!
3. Pair of Lions Displays Circle of Life
These lions are not asleep tonight, in fact they decided to work up some exercise for all to see. A group of tourists got an up-close look at the king of the jungle when a lion and lioness jumped on top their safari jeep to do what Simba and Nala do best… the sounds alone are enough to scar an innocent family.
DAMN NATURE, YOU HAVE NO SHAME!