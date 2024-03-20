Saturday Night on the Circle Sound Dump, March 16, 2024

Put on your hazmat suit and hold your breath as this week we’re diving through the sewage of the news cycle– for this week’s episode you’ll hear the media wringing their hands distraught that Biden accurately referred to Laken Riley’s murderer as an illegal alien, meanwhile Biden continues to decline into senility and dementia the Administration is scarcely able to hide as staffers shuffle away the Press at a moment’s notice when Biden begins taking questions, police have abandoned the city of Pittsburgh during overnight hours leaving the city to be looted by raiders, and finally after costing Bud Light more than $1 Billion Dollars Dylan Mulvaney has released a new song to assault the senses, and you’ll hear it all for this week’s edition of the Sound Dump!
1. Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley murder suspectSource:Getty
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/10/biden-trump-laken-riley-immigration
The media are more triggered by Biden calling Laken Riley’s alleged murderer an “illegal” than they are about illegals killing American citizens left and right.
2. Biden’s press team REFUSES to let president take questions from reporters during his trip to swing state MichiganSource:Getty
https://x.com/MailOnline/status/1768494013319991475?s=20
3. Whoopi Goldberg gives Kathy Hochul an earful over NY’s congestion pricing toll: ‘nobody was listening’Source:Getty
https://x.com/nypost/status/1767987973625094602?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
4. Pittsburgh police will only respond to calls of in-progress emergencies as part of new staffing planSource:Getty
https://www.police1.com/911/pittsburgh-police-will-only-respond-to-calls-of-in-progress-emergencies-as-part-of-new-staffing-plan
5. Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Strong stay in character to address climate activists who interrupted “An Enemy of the People”Source:Getty
https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/climate-protesters-interrupt-an-enemy-of-the-people-michael-imperioli-jeremy-strong/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13207115/dylan-mulvaney-boycott-music-video-amber-duke.html
7. Sound Dump + : ‘Now you have to pay to work for Walmart’: Customer says Walmart is now charging for self-checkoutSource:Getty
https://www.dailydot.com/news/walmart-charging-for-self-checkout/