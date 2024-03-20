Saturday Night on the Circle Sound Dump, March 16, 2024

Put on your hazmat suit and hold your breath as this week we’re diving through the sewage of the news cycle– for this week’s episode you’ll hear the media wringing their hands distraught that Biden accurately referred to Laken Riley’s murderer as an illegal alien, meanwhile Biden continues to decline into senility and dementia the Administration is scarcely able to hide as staffers shuffle away the Press at a moment’s notice when Biden begins taking questions, police have abandoned the city of Pittsburgh during overnight hours leaving the city to be looted by raiders, and finally after costing Bud Light more than $1 Billion Dollars Dylan Mulvaney has released a new song to assault the senses, and you’ll hear it all for this week’s edition of the Sound Dump!