Saturday Night on the Circle Sound Dump, March 16, 2024

Published on March 20, 2024

Put on your hazmat suit and hold your breath as this week we’re diving through the sewage of the news cycle– for this week’s episode you’ll hear the media wringing their hands distraught that Biden accurately referred to Laken Riley’s murderer as an illegal alien, meanwhile Biden continues to decline into senility and dementia the Administration is scarcely able to hide as staffers shuffle away the Press at a moment’s notice when Biden begins taking questions, police have abandoned the city of Pittsburgh during overnight hours leaving the city to be looted by raiders, and finally after costing Bud Light more than $1 Billion Dollars Dylan Mulvaney has released a new song to assault the senses, and you’ll hear it all for this week’s edition of the Sound Dump!

1. Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley murder suspect

State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress Source:Getty

Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley murder suspect

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/10/biden-trump-laken-riley-immigration

 

The media are more triggered by Biden calling Laken Riley’s alleged murderer an “illegal” than they are about illegals killing American citizens left and right.

https://x.com/newsbusters/status/1767248102103175537?s=20

2. Biden’s press team REFUSES to let president take questions from reporters during his trip to swing state Michigan

US-ATTACKS-GAY-OBAMA Source:Getty

Biden’s press team REFUSES to let president take questions from reporters during his trip to swing state Michigan

https://x.com/MailOnline/status/1768494013319991475?s=20

 

3. Whoopi Goldberg gives Kathy Hochul an earful over NY’s congestion pricing toll: ‘nobody was listening’

US-POLITICS-ENTERTAINMENT-CORRESPONDENTS Source:Getty

Whoopi Goldberg gives Kathy Hochul an earful over NY’s congestion pricing toll: ‘nobody was listening’

https://x.com/nypost/status/1767987973625094602?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. Pittsburgh police will only respond to calls of in-progress emergencies as part of new staffing plan

US-FINANCE-ECONOMY-G20 Source:Getty

Pittsburgh police will only respond to calls of in-progress emergencies as part of new staffing plan

https://www.police1.com/911/pittsburgh-police-will-only-respond-to-calls-of-in-progress-emergencies-as-part-of-new-staffing-plan

5. Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Strong stay in character to address climate activists who interrupted “An Enemy of the People”

"An Enemy Of The People" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Strong stay in character to address climate activists who interrupted “An Enemy of the People”

https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/climate-protesters-interrupt-an-enemy-of-the-people-michael-imperioli-jeremy-strong/

6.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13207115/dylan-mulvaney-boycott-music-video-amber-duke.html

7. Sound Dump + : ‘Now you have to pay to work for Walmart’: Customer says Walmart is now charging for self-checkout

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

‘Now you have to pay to work for Walmart’: Customer says Walmart is now charging for self-checkout

https://www.dailydot.com/news/walmart-charging-for-self-checkout/

