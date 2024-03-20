New Chief Chris Bailey talks with Tony about IMPD’s role in helping curb violence in the city
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Canada will not send arms to IsraelSource:Getty
Canada will not send arms to Israel https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/19/canada-halt-arms-sales-to-israel
2. Carmel scores win over Fishers
Carmel scores win over Fishers Carmel wins lawsuit over state law that diverted local income tax funds to Fishers – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
Listen:
3. New Chief Chris Bailey talks with Tony about IMPD’s role in helping curb violence in the citySource:WISH-TV
IMPD Chief Chris Bailey talks with Tony regarding policies to cut down on crime in the city after the following story was published on WIBC.com Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting (wibc.com)
Listen:
4. Tony reacts to Bye Bye Bye Bump
Listen:
5. Is the NY Times admitting the deep state is real? –Source:Getty
Is the NY Times admitting the deep state is real? –
https://twitter.com/rusty_weiss/status/1770200811739435082?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA