New Chief Chris Bailey talks with Tony about IMPD’s role in helping curb violence in the city

Published on March 20, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

1. Canada will not send arms to Israel

Justin Trudeau Visits Poland Source:Getty

Canada will not send arms to Israel https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/19/canada-halt-arms-sales-to-israel

2. Carmel scores win over Fishers

Carmel's First Roundabout at Main St. and River Rd. Cars are going around it.

Carmel scores win over Fishers Carmel wins lawsuit over state law that diverted local income tax funds to Fishers – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. New Chief Chris Bailey talks with Tony about IMPD’s role in helping curb violence in the city

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey Source:WISH-TV

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey talks with Tony regarding policies to cut down on crime in the city after the following story was published on WIBC.com Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting (wibc.com)

4. Tony reacts to Bye Bye Bye Bump

5. Is the NY Times admitting the deep state is real? –

The New York Times, Headquarters building exterior, Midtown, Manhattan, New York City Source:Getty

Is the NY Times admitting the deep state is real? –

https://twitter.com/rusty_weiss/status/1770200811739435082?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

