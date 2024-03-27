Crowning The Champion of Meltdown Madness!

It’s been a whirlwind of madness! The time has come for the remaining two viral outbursts to go for the ultimate title of our official “Meltdown Madness” champion.
Over the course of the month, we have been playing some of the craziest audio clips of celebrities, coaches, and personalities having complete meltdowns. Each weekday, we have pitted two of meltdowns against each other. One by one you have voted for your favorite and most outrageous clips.
After game two of the final four, it was no surprised Bob Knight would be up for the championship.
It all comes down to this.
#10 SEED: Tommy Lasorda responds to allegations that he ordered his Dodgers pitcher to intentionally throw at Padres player Kurt Bevacqua. Things escalated quickly.
VS
#1 SEED: Coach Bob Knight was known for his temper. This leaked audio from the 1990/91 college basketball season has since gone viral. If you’re a basketball fan or just a resident of Indiana, you know exactly what ‘motivational’ speech we are referencing.
And now for the crowning moment!
After a month of voting, shouting, exploding, and melting down we have a champion of Meltdown Madness.
BOBBY KNIGHT!!!
Our voters took the coach’s own words to heart, they were “not here to f*** around this week. Now, you may be, but I’m not.”
Thank you all for playing along, we’ve had a blast!
Before we sweep up the confetti, let’s take one last look at the best-of-the-best meltdowns of all time.
1. SEED: Bob Knight
The #1 seed for a reason… ladies and gentlemen your Meltdown Madness Champion.
2. SEED: Bill O’Reilly
Bill O’Reilly was caught raging about the teleprompter on the set of Inside Edition. The viral moment coined the phrase “Let’s do it LIVE!”
3. SEED: Howard Dean
The scream that sealed his fate. After a successful 2004 Iowa Caucus, Democrat candidate Howard Dean soured people and ruined his campaign by acting like a lunatic at his victory speech. It’s now known as the “DEAN SCREAM.”
4. SEED: Lawrence O’Donnell
Lawrence O’Donnell of MSN let the staff have it after a combination of some nearby construction work and someone chatting about an upcoming retail sale disrupted his taping.
5. SEED: Casey Kasem
Casey Kasem getting increasingly more upset that his producer wants him to do a dedication about a dead dog after an up-tempo song.
6. SEED: Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Mike Gundy was NOT HAPPY with a reporter ripping one of his players in the newspaper. You may remember the line “I’m a man… I’m 40!”
7. SEED: Christian Bale
Christian Bale melting down on a movie set when a lighting guy accidentally gets in his shot. “Ohhhhh, good for youuuu!”
8. SEED: Lee Elia
Cubs manager Lee Elia’s historic rant in early 1983. He had had it with fans showing up during games just to boo his team. The amount of swearing that followed lives in infamy.
9. SEED: Jim Mora
Jim Mora‘s infamous “playoffs” quote. In November 2001, the Colts coach turned an average postgame press conference into a clip that would live on!
10. SEED: Tommy Lasorda
The runner-up of Meltdown Madness! The real upset winner that we didn’t see coming.
11. SEED: Jim Mora (Again!)
The only double qualifier in the tournament! Former Saints coach Jim Mora was also NOT HAPPY that his team looked awful in the second half. Mora as this point pretty much coined the phrase “diddly poo.”
12. SEED: Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise lost it in 2020 on the set of Mission Impossible 7 because a crew member was not wearing a mask.
13. SEED: Chris Berman
Chris Berman of ESPN was getting a little irritable after the crew kept moving around during his on-air segment. During the commercial break, Berman made note of the amateur hour.
14. SEED: R. Kelly
R. Kelly melts down during A CBS interview hosted by Gayle King. This was R. Kelly’s first interview since MULTIPLE WOMEN filed sex abuse charges against him. 3 of the 4 women were underaged.
15. SEED: Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp was filmed by former girlfriend Amber Herd. Depp was stumbling in the house around 9am, throwing and punching objects in the house before he mumbled “You want to see crazy? I’ll give you f-ing crazy.” He then downed a bottle of wine. Oh, the pirates life for him!
16. SEED: Alec Baldwin.
Baldwin won the play-in game and made it far! In 2007 Baldwin left a voicemail for his 11-year-old daughter Ireland. He not only mentioned his wife (her mother) being a pain in the ass, but how his daughter is an embarrassment and pig.