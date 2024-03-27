Crowning The Champion of Meltdown Madness!

It’s been a whirlwind of madness! The time has come for the remaining two viral outbursts to go for the ultimate title of our official “Meltdown Madness” champion.

Over the course of the month, we have been playing some of the craziest audio clips of celebrities, coaches, and personalities having complete meltdowns. Each weekday, we have pitted two of meltdowns against each other. One by one you have voted for your favorite and most outrageous clips.

After game two of the final four, it was no surprised Bob Knight would be up for the championship.

It all comes down to this.

#10 SEED: Tommy Lasorda responds to allegations that he ordered his Dodgers pitcher to intentionally throw at Padres player Kurt Bevacqua. Things escalated quickly.

VS

#1 SEED: Coach Bob Knight was known for his temper. This leaked audio from the 1990/91 college basketball season has since gone viral. If you’re a basketball fan or just a resident of Indiana, you know exactly what ‘motivational’ speech we are referencing.

*voting closed on 3/28

Catch the final game here:

And now for the crowning moment!

After a month of voting, shouting, exploding, and melting down we have a champion of Meltdown Madness.

BOBBY KNIGHT!!!

Our voters took the coach’s own words to heart, they were “not here to f*** around this week. Now, you may be, but I’m not.”

Thank you all for playing along, we’ve had a blast!

Before we sweep up the confetti, let’s take one last look at the best-of-the-best meltdowns of all time.