Indiana Ties Belong To The Chiefs In Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX isn’t just a championship showdown; it’s a celebration of Indiana pride as the Kansas City Chiefs head into the big game with five players carrying Hoosier State ties. The Philadelphia Eagles… none.

From small towns to major college programs, these athletes have turned their Indiana roots into a ticket to the NFL’s grandest stage.

These five players embody the diverse and determined spirit of Indiana.

From high school glory days to college accolades, their roots have shaped their journeys to this pinnacle moment.

Now, as they take the field in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the Hoosier State will be cheering them on, every step of the way.