House Passes Bill to Force TikTok Sale From Chinese Owner or Ban the App

Published on March 13, 2024

House Passes Bill to Force TikTok Sale From Chinese Owner or Ban the App – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Tony reacts to this, and these other stories heard on the 1st hour of Tony Katz Today:

House Passes Bill to Force TikTok Sale From Chinese Owner or Ban the App

TikTok UT Source:General

House Passes Bill to Force TikTok Sale From Chinese Owner or Ban the App 

Listen:

 

2. Haiti is in a total state of unrest

Surge of violence take over Port-au-Prince Source:Getty

Haiti is in a total state of unrest Ron DeSantis Deploys Florida State Guard to Stop Haitian Migrants (newsweek.com)

Listen:

 

3. Judge dismisses some counts against Trump in Fani Willis election interference case

Fulton County Court Holds Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing Source:Getty

Fulton County judge quashes six counts in Trump election interference case | Fox News

Listen:

4. It’s Biden vs Trump part Duh

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

It’s Biden vs Trump part Duh. If Democrats stay with Biden, what does that say about the Democrat party? 

Listen:

