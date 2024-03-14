Listen Live

Happy Hour is back! 

Published on March 14, 2024

Happy Hour is back!

This is and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:

 

1. Happy Hour is Back!

Girls night out Source:Getty

Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana (wibc.com)

2. Indiana Agency Violates Transparency Law While Making Deals With Communist China

CHINA-POLITICS-ECONOMY-TWO SESSIONS Source:Getty

Indiana Agency Violates Transparency Law In Deals With China (thefederalist.com)

3. Don Lemon is our Popcorn Moment

Big bucket of popcorn with spilled corns on yellow background. Source:Getty

Don Lemon is our Popcorn Moment

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elon-musk-don-lemon-show-canceled/

4. Palantir loses employees because the CEO supports Israel

Illustration Palantir Source:Getty

Palantir loses employees because the CEO supports Israel – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/13/palantir-ceo-says-outspoken-pro-israel-views-led-employees-to-leave-.html

….if you’re not willing to lose for your values, then do you have values at all?

5. She wasn’t bullied. She killed herself

Edmonton Rally Opposing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's New Transgender Policy Source:Getty

She wasn’t bullied. She killed herself – https://thepostmillennial.com/just-in-oklahoma-trans-student-nex-benedicts-death-ruled-a-suicide-by-medical-examiner?utm_campaign=64470

