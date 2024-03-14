Happy Hour is back!
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
1. Happy Hour is Back!
Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana (wibc.com)
2. Indiana Agency Violates Transparency Law While Making Deals With Communist China
Indiana Agency Violates Transparency Law In Deals With China (thefederalist.com)
3. Don Lemon is our Popcorn Moment
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elon-musk-don-lemon-show-canceled/
4. Palantir loses employees because the CEO supports Israel
Palantir loses employees because the CEO supports Israel – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/13/palantir-ceo-says-outspoken-pro-israel-views-led-employees-to-leave-.html
….if you’re not willing to lose for your values, then do you have values at all?
5. She wasn't bullied. She killed herself
She wasn’t bullied. She killed herself – https://thepostmillennial.com/just-in-oklahoma-trans-student-nex-benedicts-death-ruled-a-suicide-by-medical-examiner?utm_campaign=64470
