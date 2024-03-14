Listen Live
Local

Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Best friends toasting with beers - crop shot

Source: Giuseppe Lombardo / Getty

STATEHOUSE — Soon you will be able to enjoy a drink at a bar or restaurant at a reduced price during a certain period during the day in Indiana.

Also known as “Happy Hour”, the practice the banned in Indiana back in the 1980s as a way to try and stop people from driving drunk. several decades later, lawmakers felt it was time to bring Happy Hour back into Indiana’s bars and restaurants.

“This bill will attract more patrons, increase food sales, and generally assist an industry that is still struggling due to severe losses during the pandemic,” said State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Indianapolis).

Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign the bill into law Thursday which would allow bars, restaurants, craft establishments, etc. to reduce the price of alcohol as a special promotion for up to 15 hours per week. These establishments can use these hours whenever they see fit, just as long as they do not exceed that 15-hour threshold.

Permit holders also could reduce prices for an entire day if they like. However, price reductions cannot happen between 9pm and 3am.

The bill will also expand who can sell alcohol to-go in Indiana and how to do it in properly sealed and labeled containers. Finally, it allows hotels to sell alcohol to only registered guests in areas outside the accommodations’ bars.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Best friends toasting with beers - crop shot
Local

Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close