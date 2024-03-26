Listen Live
Francis Scott Key bridge I-695 collapses into Baltimore Harbor

Published on March 26, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Francis Scott Key bridge collapse

Francis Scott Key bridge collapse Source:other

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship (wibc.com)

Listen:

2. Trump bond in NY reduced. A lot

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 25, 2024 Source:Getty

Trump bond in NY reduced. A lot – https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/court-pause-collection-trump-assets-pays-175m/

3. US abstains from UN vote on Israel

United Nations Security Council Meets To Consider War In Gaza Source:Getty

US abstains from UN vote on Israel – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/un-demands-cease-fire-gaza-ramadan/

Listen:

4. Tony’s back from Las Vegas

Super Bowl LVIII - Previews Source:Getty

Tony’s back from Las Vegas

Listen:

5. Leftist Media goes apoplectic over Ronna McDaniel hiring at NBC News

Smaller Group Of Candidates Attends Third GOP Presidential Debate Source:Getty

Chuck Todd can’t believe that Ronna McDaniel was hired by NBC – https://twitter.com/joeconchatv/status/1771998826569621892?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….of course he, like all leftist media, was silent on the hiring of Stephanopolous and Psaki. And, no, its not different because of January 6th.

Listen:

