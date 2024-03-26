Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

BALTIMORE, MD. — There’s a massive emergency response after a ship crashed into a bridge in Baltimore causing the span to collapse. Search and rescue experts say they are looking for at least seven people in the water.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency because of it.

Video footage shows the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after one of its supports was struck by the large vessel around 1:30 this morning.

Baltimore City Fire say multiple vehicles on the bridge went into the water. Dive teams are in the water looking for survivors. So far two people have been rescued, one of them is in bad shape at the hospital.

The one-point-six mile long bridge is heavily traveled, carrying north and southbound lanes of Interstate 695.