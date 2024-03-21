Listen Live
Fox Anchor Straight-Up Asks Alina Habba If Trump Plied Foreign Countries To Pay $460M Fraud Bond — Gets Stunning Answer

Published on March 21, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. ‘Magical Negroes’ film

Tony talks about this film with the unusual title

Listen:

2. Indy Star goes more local. Local News can be good for an organization. Look at WIBC.

kid with bicycle deliver newspaper Source:Getty

Gannett, McClatchy news chains say they will stop using Associated Press content (msn.com)

Listen:

3. “What I Say” by Ray Charles

Artist – Ray Charles
Year – 1959
 
Listen:

 

Closing Arguments Delivered In Trump's Civil Fraud Trial In NYC Source:Getty

Listen:

