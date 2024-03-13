Listen Live

Far too many celebrities are stupid

Published on March 13, 2024

Tony discusses how far too many celebrities are stupid along with these other topics on Tony Katz Today Hour 2:

 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind

1. Far too many celebrities are stupid

Far too many celebrities are stupid (i.e. Mark Ruffalo) https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2024/03/12/patricia-heaton-mark-ruffalo-n2393879

2. Tucker Interviews Chris Cuomo

Tucker Interviews Chris Cuomo 

Chris Cuomo's Controversial Tucker Carlson Interview is Actually a Blueprint For Political Media In Divided Times (msn.com)

3. What's more pathetic. Jayapal says immigrants are good for social security. Yellen admits that inflation is not transitory

What's more pathetic. Jayapal says immigrants are good for social security. Yellen admits that inflation is not transitory

