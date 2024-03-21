Listen Live
Politics

DOJ sues Apple

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DOJ sues Apple

This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 1: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. DeSantis talks about getting Americans out of Haiti

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Source:Getty

The border is the biggest story in the nation. DeSantis talks about getting Americans out of Haiti

Listen:

2. CNN’s Harry Enten surprisingly honest reporting regarding Trump’s favorability polls on the border.

Trump Eagle Pass TX border Source:Getty

CNN’s Harry Enten surprisingly honest reporting regarding Trump’s favorability polls on the border.

Listen:

3. AOC: RICO is not a crime, it’s a category

House Judiciary Hunter Biden Source:Getty

AOC was hilarious – https://nypost.com/2024/03/20/us-news/aoc-gets-into-testy-exchange-with-biden-probe-witness-tony-bobulinski/ 

Listen:

4. DOJ sues Apple

Apple To Open New Store In Shanghai's Jing'an District Source:Getty

US v. Apple: everything you need to know 

Listen:

 

5. Bernie Sanders Green New Deal Public Housing

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch is urging members of the Senate to pass as soon as possible a second COVID-19 funding bill already passed by the House.

Bernie Sanders Green New Deal Public Housing 

Listen: 

Trending
Apple To Open New Store In Shanghai's Jing'an District 5 items
Politics

DOJ sues Apple

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close