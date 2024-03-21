DOJ sues Apple
This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 1:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. DeSantis talks about getting Americans out of HaitiSource:Getty
The border is the biggest story in the nation. DeSantis talks about getting Americans out of Haiti
Listen:
2. CNN’s Harry Enten surprisingly honest reporting regarding Trump’s favorability polls on the border.Source:Getty
CNN’s Harry Enten surprisingly honest reporting regarding Trump’s favorability polls on the border.
Listen:
3. AOC: RICO is not a crime, it’s a categorySource:Getty
AOC was hilarious – https://nypost.com/2024/03/20/us-news/aoc-gets-into-testy-exchange-with-biden-probe-witness-tony-bobulinski/
Listen:
4. DOJ sues AppleSource:Getty
US v. Apple: everything you need to know
Listen:
5. Bernie Sanders Green New Deal Public Housing
Bernie Sanders Green New Deal Public Housing
Listen: