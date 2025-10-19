Listen Live
Local

Colts Stifle the Bolts in LA 38-24

Published on October 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

INGLEWOOD, CA–The Indianapolis Colts started fast and then cruised to a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor spearheaded the Colts attack by scoring three rushing touchdowns while also amassing 94 yards on 16 carries. He also caught three passes for 38 yards.

Related Stories

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception, and he was only sacked one time.

Alec Pierce led the Colts in receiving with 98 yards on five receptions. His longest catch of the day went for 48 yards. Tyler Warren (four receptions for 69 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr (seven receptions for 58 yards) each caught one touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Colts ended up with four tackles for loss and three sacks. Grover Stewart and Nick Cross each intercepted a pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In the loss, Herbert ended up with a career high in passing yards with 420 while also throwing for three touchdowns. He completed 37 of 55 passes.

The Chargers’ rushing attack was held to 54 yards total. Oronde Gadsden II led the Chargers in receiving with 164 yards on seven catches and a touchdown. Keenan Allen also had 119 yards and a touchdown with 11 catches.

The Colts are 6-1 and have the best record in the AFC. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose Monday night, then the Colts will stand alone with the best record in the entire NFL.

The next opponent for the Colts is the 1-6 Tennessee Titans on October 26 at 4:25 pm. You’ll be able to hear that game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan along with 97.1 Hank FM.

 

 

1. Jonathan Taylor running in one of his three touchdowns

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

2. Daniel Jones celebrates after one of his team’s touchdowns

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

3. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen Celebrates with Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Turns Himself in

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves Eight Dead
Local

Hogsett Faces Ethics Scandal Over City Deals

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close