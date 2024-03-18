Biden Has A “Please Clap” Moment

President Joe Biden may have hit a new low this weekend.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Biden gave a few remarks at the White House alongside Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Biden emphasized the strong bond between Ireland and the U.S.

Biden attempted to unite the crowd by speaking about their support for Ukraine. However, the president didn’t receive the roaring applause he expected.

“Ireland now is one of the top ten investors in the United States economy. And our countries stand proudly for liberty and against tyranny. We stand together and oppose Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine. You can clap for that, please.”

The two words every politician dreads: “please clap.”

Hammer and Nigel talk about the full speech here:

The silver lining in this Biden blunder is it gives us an excuse to review one of our favorite things: GREAT MOMENTS IN “PLEASE CLAP” HISTORY! A list of past politicians who also found them self in an awkward silence moment among Americans.