Biden Has A “Please Clap” Moment

President Joe Biden may have hit a new low this weekend.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Biden gave a few remarks at the White House alongside Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Biden emphasized the strong bond between Ireland and the U.S.
Biden attempted to unite the crowd by speaking about their support for Ukraine. However, the president didn’t receive the roaring applause he expected.
“Ireland now is one of the top ten investors in the United States economy. And our countries stand proudly for liberty and against tyranny. We stand together and oppose Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine. You can clap for that, please.”
The two words every politician dreads: “please clap.”
Hammer and Nigel talk about the full speech here:
The silver lining in this Biden blunder is it gives us an excuse to review one of our favorite things: GREAT MOMENTS IN “PLEASE CLAP” HISTORY! A list of past politicians who also found them self in an awkward silence moment among Americans.
1. Dr. Jill Biden
Misery loves company with the Biden’s.
Dr. Jill Biden had her own desperation of audience participation just last May. She didn’t quite get the reaction she was looking for from the Reagan Institute Summit on Education crowd in D.C.
2. VP Kamala Harris
3. Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi makes Hall of Fame status for this. She begs the audience TWICE in one speech to oblige to the “audience clap line.”
4. Sen. Amy Kobuchar
Then there is Senator Amy Kobuchar who not so subtly hints to the audience, “this is when you guys are supposed to cheer.” Apparently her crowd cue card person was out of town.
5. Eric Swallwell
Always a good time with this one. Eric Swalwell has a few memorable on camera moments from farting on live tv to stating proudly he will be a bold leader, only to be met with deafening silence.
6. Jeb Bush
And of course we have to end with this infamous political moment: the Jeb Bush plea. Bush’s meme worthy moment happened back in 2016 during his campaign event where he says in defeat “please clap.”