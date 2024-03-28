Listen Live
Baltimore Colts leave for Indianapolis, this day March 28th, 1984

Published on March 28, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Indiana National guard leaving for the Texas border

Panoramic View Of The Borderlands: Southwestern U.S. And Mexico Source:Getty

Indiana National guard leaving for the Texas border

2. Biden has fundraiser with Clinton and Obama while Trump will attend wake for fallen NYPD officer

US President Joe Biden the 30th Anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act Former US President Bill Clinton Vice President Kamala Harris Source:Getty

Biden fundraiser in NYC with Obama and Clinton nets a whopping $25M, campaign says. It’s a record (detroitnews.com)

Trump to attend wake for fallen NYPD officer as he ramps up rhetoric on crime (msn.com)

Listen:

 

3. Max Engling joins the show to talk about his run for Indiana’s 5th in Congress

Max Engling Source:Max Engling

Max Engling joins the show to talk about his run for Indiana’s 5th in Congress

Listen:

4. “Kiss” by Prince

Thursday Music Moment 
 
Album – Parade
Year – 1986

Robert Irsay Speaks At Press Conference Source:Getty

Baltimore Colts relocation to Indianapolis – Wikipedia

Listen:

Indiana
