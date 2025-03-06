Atlanta Hawks 124 – Indiana Pacers 118 (Mar. 6th, 2025) Game Recap

(ATLANTA, GA) – Pascal Siakam’s 35 points not enough as the Indiana Pacers (35-26) begin critical seven game stretch with loss to Atlanta Hawks (28-34).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the second time on the season, the Indiana Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton as he deals with a hip flexor strain. Rick Carlisle listed him as day-to-day prior to the game. Indiana’s starting five was Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. With 8:09 left in the quarter, Indiana and Atlanta were tied at nine. The Pacers would then go on a 11-2 run to tan an early nine-point lead after a Turner layup with 4:17 left in the quarter. With less than a minute left in the opening quarter, a Siakam bank shot would give Indiana its first double-digit lead at 28-17. Indiana would end up leading 31-21 after the first twelve minutes of play. Siakam paced all scorers with 8 points in the first quarter. Atlanta’s leading scorer was Trae Young with 6 points. Indiana held Atlanta to 37.5% from the field in the first quarter while shooting 50% from the field.

Matriarch of Indiana Pacers Nancy Leonard Dies at 93 After struggling in the first quarter, the Hawks offense caught on fire to start the second quarter. They blitzed the Pacers by scoring 19 points in less than four minutes of action in the second. Indiana’s double-digit lead quickly evaporated when Onyeka Okongwu gave Atlanta its first lead in the second quarter with a putback. After falling behind 40-38, Indiana did not allow Atlanta to extend its lead any further. With 1:27 left in the half, the two teams were tied at 53 and then the Pacers closed the half with authority. A Nesmith three-pointer put the Pacers ahead by five points with 34.7 seconds left, and then T.J. McConnell nailed a three as time expired to put Indiana on top 63-56. Turner led all scorers in the quarter with 11 points. Terrance Mann for Atlanta came off the bench with 9 points in the quarter. Siakam led all scorers at halftime with 16 points. The Hawks didn’t have a single starter in double figures in the first half compared to Indiana’s three (Turner with 15 points and Nesmith with 10 points).

Much like the second quarter, the Atlanta Hawks came out swinging to start the third quarter. They quickly cut their deficit down to a point with a Zaccarie Risacher layup with 9:04 left in the period. Indiana countered with back-to-back threes from Siakam and Nembhard to go back up by a touchdown. Three minutes later, a Young three-point play would bring the Hawks within a point again at 79-78. Indiana wouldn't be able to hold off Atlanta this time, as they took an 82-21 advantage after a Dyson Daniels floater. The Pacers countered the Daniels bucket with an 11-0 run to go back up by ten points with two free throws from Siakam. He was responsible for eight of the eleven points. Indiana's advantage was 94-86 after thirty-six minutes of action. Siakam erupted for 13 points in the quarter, bringing his game leading total up to 29 points after three quarters. Nesmith and Nembhard each chipped in with six points in the quarter. Young got going for Atlanta, knocking down four of his seven shots, totaling 9 points. He became the team's leading scorer with 18 points. Despite converting just one triple, Atlanta was only outscored by a point. The Hawks were 13/19 inside the arc and scored 22 points in the paint in the quarter.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty In the third quarter the Pacers relied heavily on Siakam to score the basketball. Because of playing most of the quarter, Rick Carlisle had to give a breather after three minutes of play in the fourth. When he exited, Indiana was clinging onto a 98-94 lead following four straight points from Georges Niang. Atlanta would tie it at 98 with a Daniel floater and eventually take a 107-102 advantage after Niang drilled back-to-back triples. Through seven minutes, Indiana was outscored 21-8. Siakam was substituted back into the game with 5:03 left in the game and would immediately score coming out of the timeout. However, that was only one of two instances in the final five minutes where Indiana was within a possession of Atlanta. The Pacers really struggled to get stops down the stretch. The nail in the coffin came when Niang converted a layup with 1:07 left, to make it 116-109. Indiana played the foul game after that, but the Hawks did not miss. Indiana starts its six of seven-game road game stretch with a 124-118 loss. Niang was huge in the fourth quarter with 12 points. Okongwu was also a critical piece for Atlanta with 11 points.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Georges Niang (24p, 6r), Trae Young (22p, 16a), Onyeka Okongwu (20p, 13r), Dyson Daniels (17p, 5a, 4r), Terrance Mann (12p), and Zaccharie Risacher (11p, 4r). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (35p, 9r), Aaron Nesmith (21p, 3r, 2a, 2b), Myles Turner (17p, 9r), and Andrew Nembhard (15p, 10a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 35-26 and 15-16 on the road Indiana is 19-8 in 2025 Indiana is 5-3 after the All-Star break

Indiana and Atlanta have each won a game in the series

Indiana now 30-5 when leading going into the fourth quarter

Indiana is now 14-11 in clutch games this season

Indiana is now 1 game behind Milwaukee for 4th in the Eastern Conference

Indiana has a 1 game lead over Detroit for 5th in the Eastern Conference

Indiana is now 1-4 in the first game of back-to-back games against the same team Indiana is 3-1 in the second game of back-to-back games against the same team

Atlanta snaps 5-game losing streak to Indiana with the win

Andrew Nembhard recorded 1st double-double of the season (7th of his career)

Aaron Nesmith scored 20+ points for the 2nd time of the season

Aaron Nesmith’s last 8 games: PPG – 16.5 | REB – 5.1 | FG – 53.3% | 3PT – 41.2% | FT – 93.8% (15/16)

Georges Niang scored 20+ points for the 5th time on the season and 3rd time as a Hawk (10 games)

Jarace Walker made his second start of the season

Onyeka Okungwu recorded 17th double-double on the season

Onyeka Okongwu scored 20+ points for the 6th time on the season

Pascal Siakam scored 30+ points for the 4th time on the season (all in 2025)

Trae Young recorded his 38th double-double of the season

Trae Young recorded his 14th game with 15+ assists