And the Republican candidates for Governor debate again

Published on March 28, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. And the Republican candidates for Governor debate again

WISH-TV Debate Source:other

The Remaining Two: Hill and Reitenour Weigh In On Governor Race (wibc.com)

Listen:

2. Overhaul of the FAFSA form for student aid

Close up of federal financial aid application with US Cash Source:Getty

Education Secretary asks states to help with clunky FAFSA rollout (msn.com)

Listen:

3. Your dog knows what you are saying

Beagle Purebred Dog Isolated on Black Background Source:Getty

Your dog knows what you are saying – https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2024/03/25/dogs-understand-words-objects/3821711370880/

Listen:

4. Karine Jean-Pierre says that Obama and Clinton support Biden policies

White House Briefing Held By Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Source:Getty

Karine Jean-Pierre says that Obama and Clinton support Biden policies

 

5. Fareed Zakaria says the U.S. is doing great on Stephen Colbert

2017 Ellis Island Medals of Honor Ceremony Source:Getty

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Liam Neeson; Fareed Zakaria” S9E71 March 27 2024 on CBS – TV Regular

Listen:

6. Just another European nation recognizing that mutilating children is wrong

Pro And Anti-SOGI 123 Protests In Edmonton Source:Getty

Just another European nation recognizing that mutilating children is wrong – https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/03/french-senate-report-sex-change-surgery-for-minors-could-be-greatest-ethical-scandal-in-the-history-of-medicine/

