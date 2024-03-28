And the Republican candidates for Governor debate again
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
And the Republican candidates for Governor debate again
The Remaining Two: Hill and Reitenour Weigh In On Governor Race (wibc.com)
2. Overhaul of the FAFSA form for student aidSource:Getty
Education Secretary asks states to help with clunky FAFSA rollout (msn.com)
3. Your dog knows what you are sayingSource:Getty
Your dog knows what you are saying – https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2024/03/25/dogs-understand-words-objects/3821711370880/
4. Karine Jean-Pierre says that Obama and Clinton support Biden policiesSource:Getty
Karine Jean-Pierre says that Obama and Clinton support Biden policies
5. Fareed Zakaria says the U.S. is doing great on Stephen ColbertSource:Getty
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Liam Neeson; Fareed Zakaria” S9E71 March 27 2024 on CBS – TV Regular
6. Just another European nation recognizing that mutilating children is wrongSource:Getty
Just another European nation recognizing that mutilating children is wrong – https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/03/french-senate-report-sex-change-surgery-for-minors-could-be-greatest-ethical-scandal-in-the-history-of-medicine/