The Remaining Two: Hill and Reitenour Weigh In As Governor Race Heats Up

Published on March 28, 2024

WISH-TV Debate

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday you heard from four of the six GOP candidates running for governor.

On Wednesday you were also able to hear from the remaining two candidates: Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour. Hill took part in a debate on WISH-TV along with Mike Braun, Eric Doden, Suzanne Crouch, and Brad Chambers.

Hill boasted his experience in executive leadership in Indiana and that he would not support getting rid of the state income tax calling it impractical. Hill also took a hard line in dealing with illegal immigration which he says impacts Indiana.

“We need to make sure there is no safe landing for illegal aliens,” Hill said. “No places to work, no places for services. That’s harsh, but we are either going to fix this problem or we are not.”

Hill also said he would “tolerate” current state law on abortion that says abortion is legal up until 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest, or danger to the mother. Still, he did express that he believes abortion should not be allowed under any circumstance.

In her own debate on 93 WIBC, Reitenour also said she would not support nixing the state income tax and that the state should focus more on dealing with issues of rising property taxes.

“What we would like to do is start out with 65 and older, no property tax. We are going to do that because a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down,” she said. “Then we are going to look at a fixed rate for those who move in (to a new home).”

Reitenour also boasted her desire to see Indiana make non-compete work contracts illegal, especially in healthcare so doctors can go and treat patients wherever they wish.

She also said marijuana should remain illegal in Indiana.

WISH-TV Debate
