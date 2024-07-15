5 Most Indispensable Colts For 2024 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Who are the guys the Colts can’t afford to lose in 2024? It’s always a great, and spirited, annual debate of trying to trim this list down to five players. Per usual, this list also has a decent amount to do with the depth at each position impacting the indispensable nature to the respective players. Who are the guys the Colts can’t afford to lose in 2024? It’s always a great, and spirited, annual debate of trying to trim this list down to five players. Per usual, this list also has a decent amount to do with the depth at each position impacting the indispensable nature to the respective players.Who are the 5 most indispensable Colts for the 2024 season?

1. Bernhard Raimann Source: Getty Bernhard Raimann: Some domino effect is at play here if the Colts were to lose Bernhard Raimman, and how that would impact the protection + health of the quarterback, too. While the Colts return every single snap from their offensive line from last season, they lack clear tackle depth experience. Raimman missed two games last year, and his loss was certainly felt against the Rams. Raimann’s game has risen to being a quality left tackle in this league, and the man behind him is anyone’s guess with the expectation it’s a vastly inexperienced option like Blake Freeland or even rookie Matt Goncalves. The interior of the Colts offensive line has a few more options with some play time in this league, compared to what is on the roster at tackle.

2. Michael Pittman Jr. Source: Getty Michael Pittman Jr.: The drafting of AD Mitchell does not automatically move Pittman Jr. too far down this list. MPJ is so key, thanks to being a durable and reliable receiving threat, despite inconsistent quarterback play in his career. While the Colts have tried to add to their receiving room, they still don’t have a proven guy who has done it for multiple years, like MPJ. Seeing a Pittman Jr. less wideout group do little to nothing against the Falcons last year was quite the harsh reality of what he means to this team. It might not be at that level again in 2024, but Pittman Jr. still is a key, key cog to this offense operating.

Julian Blackmon Source: Getty Julian Blackmon: It is interesting to see the last free agent re-signed by the Colts end up so high on this list. But that's what Julian Blackmon means to the Colts, especially with such an unproven safety room around him. Blackmon had a career year last season in making a position switch to strong safety. No position on the Colts roster has less experience (trust?) than safeties, so that is a major reason why the versatile Blackmon finds himself this high on the list.

4. DeForest Buckner Source: Getty DeForest Buckner: From a pure depth standpoint, this slotting isn’t like Blackmon and the safety group. The Colts have ample defensive line depth. In a pinch, guys like Dayo Odeyingbo or Tyquan Lewis can slide inside and take some defensive tackle reps. But DeForest Buckner is too unique of a defensive to not acknowledge what he means. He’s a durable, three-down, disruptive defensive tackle, and those are rare. That’s why Buckner belongs in the top-5 of this list.

5. Kenny Moore II Source: Getty Kenny Moore II: The versatile cornerback has fluctuated a bit in and out of the top-5 of this list in recent years. He’s back on it though given the depth in the cornerback room. Again, you have to mention the versatility of Moore II first. Yes, he’s known as a very effective slot or nickel cornerback, but people often forget he’s an outside cornerback for the Colts in the base defense. Whenever the Colts do opt for an extra cornerback on the field in their nickel package, that’s when Moore slides inside to the slot.