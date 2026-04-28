Conor Daly Fastest on Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Open Test

Source: Phillip G. Abbott / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the first day of the Indy 500 open test with a strong showing from Josef Newgarden. They later talk about the new liveries for the race and for the test. They also talk about who looked impressive from the test.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin preview the last day for the Indy 500 open test. They later answer fan questions from social media.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Curt previews the month of May schedule and breaks down the full results from the first day of the open test with Conor Daly fastest overall.

The official results from Day 1 of the 110th Indy 500 Open Test:

#23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet) #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Chevrolet) #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet) #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet) #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet) #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda) #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet) #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda) #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet) #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet) #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet) #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet) #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda) #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda) #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet) #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Conor Daly Fastest on Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Open Test was originally published on 1075thefan.com