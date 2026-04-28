Listen Live
Close
Local

Conor Daly Fastest on Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Open Test

Published on April 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Open Test
Source: Phillip G. Abbott / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the first day of the Indy 500 open test with a strong showing from Josef Newgarden. They later talk about the new liveries for the race and for the test. They also talk about who looked impressive from the test.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin preview the last day for the Indy 500 open test. They later answer fan questions from social media.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Curt previews the month of May schedule and breaks down the full results from the first day of the open test with Conor Daly fastest overall.  

The official results from Day 1 of the 110th Indy 500 Open Test:

  1. #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  2. #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  3. #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  4. #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  5. #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  6. #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Chevrolet)
  7. #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  8. #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  9. #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  10. #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
  11. #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  12. #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  13. #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  14. #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  15. #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  16. #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  17. #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  18. #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  19. #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  20. #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  21. #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  22. #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  23. #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  24. #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  25. #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  26. #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  27. #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
  28. #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  29. #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
  30. #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  31. #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  32. #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  33. #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Conor Daly Fastest on Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Open Test was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
IndyCar  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Wins Chaotic Sonsio Grand Prix

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

Tanya Terry
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

Thank You Veterans - Honoring All Who Served, US Military, US Veteran's Day, USA Flag, American Flag, Greeting Card
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Lawmakers Back up Gratitude With New Laws Supporting Hoosier Veterans

City of Carmel
Local  |  FOX 59

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

IMPD officer-involved shooting
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Officer Shot on Indy’s North Side

Local  |  Landon Coons

Hall of Fame Indy 500 Commercials

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Dominates Indy GP Practice, Rain Postpones Qualifying

Dick Dean
Local  |  Staff

Bargersville Man Charged with Exploiting Multiple Girls on Snapchat

Porch Party
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Checkered Flags and Porch Parties Mark the Start of Indy 500 Festivities

VOA
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

VOA Power of Hope Breakfast Raises Vital Funds for Indy Families

Us presiental elections. Republicans. Ballot box.Elephant.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Electronic Error Impacts Some Republican Primary Races in Henry County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Man Recently Convicted in Double Homicide

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Inmate Taken Back Into Custody After Leaving Edinburgh Facility

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close