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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/28/26: WHCD, Trump Iran, Kimmel

Tony Katz: WHCD Secret Service, Trump Iran, Ballroom, Andrew Dezelan, Jimmy Kimmel

Published on April 28, 2026

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Awkward defense of the Secret Service at the WHCD

Is Trump serious about Iran’s offer? – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/27/trump-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-rubio.html

Fishers Democrat campaigning while high on cocaine

Madness over the ballroom

Jimmy Kimmel tasteless “joke”

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