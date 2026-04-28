Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/28/26: WHCD, Trump Iran, Kimmel
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Awkward defense of the Secret Service at the WHCD
Is Trump serious about Iran’s offer? – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/27/trump-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-rubio.html
Fishers Democrat campaigning while high on cocaine
Madness over the ballroom
Jimmy Kimmel tasteless “joke”
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