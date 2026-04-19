Source: Emergency vehicle lighting atop a police car with a cityscape in the background of Indianapolis.

Three Injured in Early Morning Shooting Near Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded near the busy downtown area of Monument Circle.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire during the early morning hours. When police arrived, they discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the vicinity of the Circle, a popular gathering spot known for its restaurants, nightlife, and heavy foot traffic.

Emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance before transporting all three victims to nearby hospitals. Authorities reported that at least one person sustained critical injuries, while the other two victims were believed to have injuries that were not life threatening. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

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Investigators remained at the scene for several hours, collecting evidence and speaking with potential witnesses. A firearm was recovered, though police have not yet confirmed whether it was used in the shooting or who it may belong to.

At this time, no suspects have been publicly identified, and it is unclear what led up to the violence. The incident has raised concerns about safety in the downtown area, particularly during late night and early morning hours when crowds are still present.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward with information.