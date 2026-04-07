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4 Sentenced for Cocaine Organization Inside Indy Business

Four people were sentenced in federal court recently for their involvement in a drug trafficking organization hidden inside a business in Indianapolis.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were sentenced in federal court recently for their involvement in a drug trafficking organization hidden inside a business on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The investigation traced the suspects’ activities back to 2019 and revealed that Eric Kendrick from Fishers leased commercial property on Massachusetts Avenue as a stash house for storing and distributing cocaine.

Investigators estimated that at least 55 kilograms of cocaine were distributed throughout Central Indiana. In May of 2023, Joaquin Ramirez-Molina from Arizona arrived at the stash house with two suitcases of cocaine alongside Kristopher Chavez from Gary, who brought $200,000 in cash and packaging supplies.

Investigators added that Delray Bragg from Richmond was stopped by IMPD officers after picking up 10 kilograms of cocaine. Before police searched Bragg’s vehicle, he texted the other suspects to leave the stash house.

In total, law enforcement seized over $500,000, a few vehicles, multiple weapons, and assorted ammunition.

Chavez and Kendrick were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Ramirez-Molina was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. Bragg was charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

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