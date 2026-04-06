Anderson Man Killed, Woman Injured in Sunday Morning Shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Anderson early Sunday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of East 53rd Street. Officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting involving people in a vehicle.

Police found multiple people inside a vehicle, including a man in the driver’s seat who was dead. Officers said he had been shot multiple times.

A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Anderson PD believes multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle from outside. Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana.