IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on the city’s near east side early Wednesday.

At around 4:05 a.m., IFD firefighters were sent to the duplex in the 2900 block of E. Michigan Street. On the west side of the home, a resident was able to get out after a smoke alarm alerted them.

It’s unclear if anyone lived on the other side of the duplex.

IFD said no one was hurt and they are working to determine what caused the blaze.