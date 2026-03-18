Listen Live
Close
Local News

IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

The Indianapolis Fire Department said no one was hurt in the blaze early Wednesday morning.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy duplex fire
Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on the city’s near east side early Wednesday.

At around 4:05 a.m., IFD firefighters were sent to the duplex in the 2900 block of E. Michigan Street. On the west side of the home, a resident was able to get out after a smoke alarm alerted them.

It’s unclear if anyone lived on the other side of the duplex.

IFD said no one was hurt and they are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indy duplex fire
Local News  |  Staff

IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Cignetti to Drive Pace Car at 2026 Indy 500

Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  John Herrick

Senator Banks on SAVE America Act: “How is This Even a Debate?”

Duke v Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts Sign Basketball Player Carson Towt, Plan to Convert Him To Tight End

Data Center Decatur Township
Local  |  WISH-TV

Commission Nears Decision on Decatur Township Data Center Proposal

Gloria Niedbalski
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Swatting Charge Leads to Resignation

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Braun: $1 Billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs in Agricultural, Life Sciences

Shawn Akison
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Driver Enters Guilty Plea in Crash with New Prairie School Buses

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville

Weather
Weather  |  Ryan Hedrick

Light Snow in Indiana Before Midweek Warmup

Getty
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Henry County Faces $1.1M Insurance Bill After ‘Excessive’ Claims

DHS Shutdown, USA Airport Alerts.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy TSA Agents Hope DHS Shutdown Ends Soon

Franklin house fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Firefighter Hurt, Dog Killed in Franklin House Fire

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close