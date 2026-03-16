Listen Live
Close
Local

Scott Dolson Named 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson Named 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

Published on March 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced on Monday that Indiana University Vice President and Athletic Director Scott Dolson was named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year.

Dolson will be recognized with the other honorees at the NACDA Convention in Las Vegas on June 9. He was honored in the Division I FBS category and he becomes the first IU Athletic Director to ever win the award.

“I don’t know if my own wife at times would vote for me for this award. So it’s kind of overwhelming when you hear that, but it’s also a team award,” said Dolson.

Dolson says a lot of people put so much work into the athletic department and he can’t thank them enough.

“They are recognizing the Athletic Director with this, but I look at this as a departmental recognition. We’ve talked a lot in our department about playing the cards we’re dealt the best we can and putting ourself in the best position to be successful. It’s really about our student athletes. We don’t want to lose the foundation of what IU Athletics is all about. That’s sticking to our core mission of graduating our student athletes. It’s about maximizing our opportunity,” said Dolson.

Dolson said he’s heard from lots of students who have some of the best grade point averages on campus. They tell him how happy they are that he hired Curt Cignetti to lead the IU Football Program. The IU Football team won the National Championship in January and went 16-0 in the process. They also got their first Big Ten Football Championship in 58 years. IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza also won the Heisman Trophy Award, which is a first for the IU football program.

Dolson was also one of four athletic directors selected to attend a White House roundtable discussion regarding the future of college athletics. He also recently concluded a two-year term as Chairperson of the Big Ten Athletic Directors Group and was appointed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Committee in early 2024.

“Having come to school here (at Indiana) and never left, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s all about helping our athletic programs succeed and elevate the entire university,” said Dolson.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson Named 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

top of IU Health Buidling
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IU Health Awards $3.7M to Fight Infant and Maternal Mortality

Boeing Worker At Farnborough Airshow
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GE Aerospace Invests $65M in Indiana

Ashley Wottring
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hoosier Native Goes Viral Following Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Big East Tournament Providence vs Butler
Local  |  John Herrick

Butler University Men’s Basketball Coach Thad Matta Retires from Coaching

Christopher Neal Turner
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Colorado Man Charged in Indiana with Child Solicitation

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Light Snow, Bitter Wind Chills Across Indiana

Indiana BMV sign
Local  |  Staff

Indiana BMV Warns Hoosiers of New Text Scam

Shooting at Longhorn Steakhouse
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Shot at LongHorn Steakhouse in Castleton, Later Died

Michigan v Purdue
Local News  |  John Herrick

NCAA Tournament: Purdue Gets a #2 Seed, Indiana Misses Field

Marylou, Don, and Ava Joy
Local  |  WISH-TV

Lebanon Ballet School Performing “Coppelia” This Summer

NWS: 3-15-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms

Speeding Driver goes Airborne
Local  |  Staff

Speeding Car Goes Airborne Before Fatal Crash in Indy

Capt. Seth R. Koval
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Man Among Those Killed in Iraq Military Plane Crash

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close