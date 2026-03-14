Listen Live
Close
Local

1 Dead, Another Critical from Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side

A man died and another was critically injured after being shot Friday night just north of downtown Indianapolis.

Published on March 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s near north side Friday night left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Central Avenue at around 8:10 p.m. on a report of shots fired. IMPD said a caller told them that a large group of people was gathered in that area when a fight broke out, followed by gunshots.

When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot and were both in critical condition. At around 9 p.m., officers said one of the victims died at the scene.

The other man shot was last reported to be in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim and determine exactly how he died.

Police are now looking for a suspect or suspects from the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
NWS Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Severe Weather Chances Growing for Late Sunday

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

1 Dead, Another Critical from Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side

Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sheriff: Couple Dead from Apparent Murder-Suicide in Monrovia

Traevion Pirtle
Local  |  Staff

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Found on Indy’s Northeast Side

Indy Mom Talks Down Syndrome Awareness
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indy Mom Volunteers with Down Syndrome Awareness Group

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Court Rules Against Indiana in Recovery Home Discrimination Case

Indy Highway
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

INDOT: Lane Shifts on Indy I‑65 Next Week

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Convicted for Murder, Attempted Murder in Indianapolis Shooting from April 2024

Travis Wolfe
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Victim’s Friend Helps Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Hancock Health Infusion Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Opens New Dedicated Infusion Center

Police Lights Outside
Local  |  Staff

Man Dies in Greensburg Crash with Semi

Severe weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Nighttime Severe Weather Threat Across Indiana Sunday

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IPS Plans for $7 Million Budget Reduction Next School Year

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Staff

Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Westfield

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close