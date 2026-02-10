Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/10/26: Trump exonerated, Homes, DHS Funding
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Trump is fully exonerated regarding Epstein
House passes affordable homes bill
A bipartisan housing bill – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-passes-bipartisan-housing-bill-trump-zeroes-affordability-crisis
….are we really calling it mortgage affordability? – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/mortgage-affordability-hits-four-year-high-white-house-points-trump-housing-policies
Pacers Furphy suffers season ending injury
The NYT is walking back marijuana legalization
DHS funding and what comes next – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/dhs-ice-shutdown/2026/02/09/id/1245490/
….the counter offer – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/feb/9/republicans-prepare-counteroffer-democrats-immigration-enforcement/
The threat of left wing militias