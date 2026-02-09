Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/9/26: Super Bowl, ICE, Trump, Beckwith

Tony Katz: Super Bowl, ICE, Trump, Beckwith

Published on February 9, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Seattle wins the Super Bowl

Now the left doesn’t want ICE to wear body cameras 😂

Democrats now concerned that ICE having body cameras could be a problem – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/02/07/democrats-fear-body-cameras-could-be-ices-new-mass-surveillance-tool-00769363?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

….mass surveillance is already happening. Glad everyone is now concerned about this. But the story here is that Democrats are about to show the world how violent the “protesters” really are, and they don’t want to bust their own narrative.

….and as I said last week, these aren’t protesters. They are cells. They are an armed, anti-American militia – https://nypost.com/2026/02/07/opinion/anti-ice-movement-an-insurgency-not-a-protest/

, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in a blue dress speaking in front of two american flags
Source: Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

The Left demands Kristi Noem’s head

Hamas to pay the widows of Hamas fighters

President Donald Trump calls Olympic skier Hunter Hess a “real loser”

Did Micah Beckwith endorse MAGA walkout in schools?

Consistent loser Destiny Wells to primary Andre Carson

