Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/9/26: Super Bowl, ICE, Trump, Beckwith
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Seattle wins the Super Bowl
Now the left doesn’t want ICE to wear body cameras 😂
Democrats now concerned that ICE having body cameras could be a problem – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/02/07/democrats-fear-body-cameras-could-be-ices-new-mass-surveillance-tool-00769363?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
….mass surveillance is already happening. Glad everyone is now concerned about this. But the story here is that Democrats are about to show the world how violent the “protesters” really are, and they don’t want to bust their own narrative.
….and as I said last week, these aren’t protesters. They are cells. They are an armed, anti-American militia – https://nypost.com/2026/02/07/opinion/anti-ice-movement-an-insurgency-not-a-protest/
The Left demands Kristi Noem’s head
Hamas to pay the widows of Hamas fighters
President Donald Trump calls Olympic skier Hunter Hess a “real loser”
Did Micah Beckwith endorse MAGA walkout in schools?
Consistent loser Destiny Wells to primary Andre Carson