Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/9/26: Super Bowl, ICE, Trump, Beckwith

Now the left doesn’t want ICE to wear body cameras 😂

Democrats now concerned that ICE having body cameras could be a problem – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/02/07/democrats-fear-body-cameras-could-be-ices-new-mass-surveillance-tool-00769363?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

….mass surveillance is already happening. Glad everyone is now concerned about this. But the story here is that Democrats are about to show the world how violent the “protesters” really are, and they don’t want to bust their own narrative.

….and as I said last week, these aren’t protesters. They are cells. They are an armed, anti-American militia – https://nypost.com/2026/02/07/opinion/anti-ice-movement-an-insurgency-not-a-protest/

