Mendoza, Love Named Finalists for Heisman Trophy

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Source: ISI Photos / Getty) Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (Source :Icon Sportswire / Getty)

STATEWIDE — Two college football players from universities in Indiana have been named finalists for the highest individual award in the sport.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love are in the group of four announced as Heisman finalists on Monday. The other two finalists are Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

The announcement comes after Mendoza led Indiana University to a 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis. It’s the first Big Ten title for Indiana in football since 1945.

Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards, 33 passing touchdowns and six interceptions through 13 games. He also has rushed for 240 yards and six scores.

Love finished his season with 1,372 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns with 18 of those on the ground. Notre Dame has opted against participating in a bowl game after not being selected to be in the College Football Playoff.

Sayin’s 3,323 yards are the most among CFP quarterbacks. He’s also tossed 31 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

Pavia will enter their New Year’s Eve game against Iowa having thrown for 3,192 yards and 27 passing touchdowns. Running the football, he’s notched 826 yards and nine touchdowns.

With the Big Ten Championship win, Indiana claimed the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking. They have three weeks to practice before they play the winner of the CFP first round game between Alabama (9) and Oklahoma (8). Their quarterfinal game will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

The Buckeyes are 12-1 and ranked 2nd in the College Football Playoff. They will play the Miami (10) and Texas A&M (7) winner in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in New York City.