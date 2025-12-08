WIBC Radiothon supports Salvation Army's critical services, including rent/utility assistance, food pantries, and emergency shelter.

Last year's Radiothon raised over $500K, enabling Salvation Army to serve 174K+ people and provide 250K+ meals.

The 36-hour broadcast features WIBC personalities and live music, showcasing the community's generosity to make a lasting difference.

Source: N/A / n/a

31st Anniversary WIBC Radiothon Presented by Financial Center Returns to Support Families Across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (December 8, 2025) – As the need for assistance continues to rise across Central Indiana, WIBC and The Salvation Army are preparing for the 31st Anniversary WIBC Radiothon Presented by Financial Center to bring relief to thousands of families. This year’s event hopes to raise more than $450,000 for critical life-changing services of The Salvation Army, including rent and utility assistance, food pantries, emergency shelter for women and children, and much more.

Thanks to the community’s generosity, last year’s WIBC Radiothon surpassed its anniversary goal and raised more than $500,000 for Central Indiana. As a result, last year The Salvation Army of Central Indiana was able to serve more than 174,000 people, provide more than 250,000 meals, and offer 65,000 safe nights of shelter in Indianapolis and its surrounding counties.

The 31st Anniversary WIBC Radiothon Presented by Financial Center will be live on 93.1 WIBC from Friday, December 12, starting at 6 a.m. through Saturday, December 13 at 6 p.m. The WIBC Radiothon will be broadcasting live at Sullivan Hardware and Garden, 6955 N. Keystone Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220, in the new Grill Palace. Customers and the community are welcome to attend and watch their favorite WIBC show hosts.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Listeners who tune in to the 36-hour broadcast will hear people closest to The Salvation Army’s services in Central Indiana including individuals who have benefitted from services, volunteers, sponsors, and staff. The broadcast will also feature live musical performances on Saturday, adding even more holiday cheer to this special event.

The WIBC Radiothon broadcast features well-known WIBC personalities both Friday and Saturday, including Terri Stacy, Jason Hammer & Nigel Laskowski (Hammer and Nigel Show), Rob Kendall & Casey Daniels (Kendall & Casey Show), Matt Bair & Ryan Hedrick (Supporting Sobriety), and Denny Smith & Pat Sullivan (Home & Garden Show).

“The WIBC Radiothon is such a fun event with great stories and a ton of energy,” said Major Malinda O’Neil, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. “Watching the hosts and the community interact with each other all to support The Salvation Army is a beautiful sight. We are so grateful for the support we get each year from the WIBC Radiothon and can’t wait for another successful event this year.”

HOW TO HELP

There are many ways to help make sure the 31st Anniversary WIBC Radiothon Presented by Financial Center is a success:

Call: Dial 317-239-9393 to make a donation at the Pike Medical Phone Bank during the live broadcast.

Dial 317-239-9393 to make a donation at the Pike Medical Phone Bank during the live broadcast. Text: Send the word JOY to 317-239-9393.

Send the word to 317-239-9393. Online: Visit WIBCRadiothon.com to make your donation.

Visit WIBCRadiothon.com to make your donation. Support Your Favorite Host: Donate to your favorite WIBC host’s Virtual Red Kettle leading up to the broadcast and help them raise the most funds for The Salvation Army by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12.

Donate to your favorite WIBC host’s leading up to the broadcast and help them raise the most funds for The Salvation Army by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12. Volunteer: People are needed to take calls in the Pike Medical Phone Bank. Email Kathy.DallaCosta@usc.salvationarmy.org for more information.

“This event is a testament to the power of community, showcasing how Hoosiers come together year after year to make a meaningful impact for one another,” said Mel McMahon, Executive Producer. “Every dollar we raise changes lives, and we are so grateful for the loyal support of our listeners, sponsors, and volunteers who make this possible.”

Over the past three decades, the WIBC Radiothon has raised more than $6 million to help thousands of individuals and families in Central Indiana. This year, the community’s generosity will ensure the tradition continues to make a lasting difference.



Join us in person at Sullivan Hardware and Garden, located at 6955 N Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, tune in to 93.1 WIBC, or donate through one of the convenient options above.