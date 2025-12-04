Fort Wayne Mayor: Opportunity for Casino “Too Good to Pass Up”

Arturo Calderon

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker expressed strong support for a state-regulated casino on Thursday.

Tucker believes a casino could bring lots of economic benefits. She highlighted an agreement with Allen County Commissioners to share casino tax revenue based on population. Businessman Tom Kelley testified that a local casino could create over 1,000 jobs and recapture $50 million in gaming revenue annually.

She spoke in favor of House Bill 1038. If approved, it would require the Indiana Gaming Commission to accept applications and proposals to award an owner’s license to operate a casino in Allen County if certain conditions are met. It would also requires a license fee for the owner’s license to operate in Allen County in the amount of at least $50,000,000. It would also require the fee for the Allen County casino license to be deposited in the state general fund.

“Everyone in our community would have an opportunity to benefit from being able to have a license located in Fort Wayne,” said Tucker.

Economic developers from Steuben County also voiced support for a casino to draw visitors from neighboring states.

However, anti-casino advocates emphasized the potential negative impacts of casinos and urged the committee to consider the human costs.

One of those against it was Cathie Humbarger. She’s part of the anti-casino group Coalition for a Better Allen County.

“If this is all about economics, then you don’t care about increases in bankruptcies, divorces, substance abuse, mental health issues or increases in things like human trafficking,” said Humbarger.

She went on to cite examples of people holding leadership positions in Indiana who embezzled money to fund their gambling habits.