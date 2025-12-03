Man Convicted of Child Solicitation by Johnson County Jury

Source: Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Terre Haute man was found guilty of Child Solicitation by a Johnson County jury on Tuesday.

Following jury deliberations, 48-year-old Mark Reyher was convicted, and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Reyher was arrested in November 2023, as part of a significant undercover operation conducted over three days by several law enforcement agencies, including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service, which resulted in 21 total arrests.

Prosecutors say Reyher solicited sex from an undercover detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl, traveling for over an hour and a half to meet the “teenager.”

Despite prosecutors requesting his immediate detention upon the reading of the verdict, Judge Brandi Kirkendall allowed Reyher to remain free until his sentencing date based on his promise to appear.

“We are pleased to secure another conviction to bring these undercover operations full circle,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. “I appreciate the efforts of our trial team and the officers who conduct these investigations and keep these offenders from harming actual victims.”

Reyher is set to be sentenced on January 9, 2026.