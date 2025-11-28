National Guard Member Dead Following Shooting Near White House

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Washington, DC — One of the National Guard members shot on the streets of Washington, DC has died. President Trump said on Thursday that Sarah Beckstrom died from her injuries, calling her “outstanding in every single way.”

The other soldier shot, Andrew Wolfe, remains critical, with Trump saying he was “fighting for his life.” The suspect in the “ambush-style” attack, an Afghan national who worked with the U.S. to fight the Taliban, remains hospitalized as well.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the guard members were sworn in less than 24 hours before the Wednesday shooting.