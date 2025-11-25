Chase Ends With Arrest in Southeast Indy

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man wanted on a warrant was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a chase on the near southeast side of Indianapolis ended with a crash and a brief run into a nearby home.

It began just before 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brookville Crossing Way, near Brookville Road and I‑465. Sgt. John Perrine said members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force had been watching the man, describing him as “known to be a violent felon.”

Troopers spotted him in a vehicle and tried to pull him over, but Perrine said the driver sped off, leading them onto Southeastern Avenue. The chase came to an end when the suspect’s car crashed. “He crashed on his own. He didn’t hit anybody else,” Perrine explained.

After the crash, the man ran into a nearby house. “He ran into somebody’s house … There were kids in the house. She did not know who that was,” Perrine said, referring to the resident who suddenly found the suspect inside. IMPD officers arrived within moments and took him into custody.

Perrine said the case shows why the Crime Guns Task Force is important. “They’re taking hundreds of guns off the streets every year that shouldn’t be out there,” he said. “And they’re also making sure people who shouldn’t have guns end up in jail.”