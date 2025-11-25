Fort Wayne Non-Profit Pushes for Casino in Northeast Indiana

Source: (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A non-profit organization in Fort Wayne is pushing for a casino in the northeast part of the state.

Greater Fort Wayne has launched a campaign called “Fort Wayne First,” looking to gain support for the project that they believe will benefit the region economically with job creation and increased tax revenue.

The campaign is backed by Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the Chamber of Commerce for the Summit City. They released the following statement about the campaign:

“Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s Board of Directors voted in 2024 and 2025 to support bringing a state-licensed casino to Allen County. We believe Allen County is a prime location for a casino, based on the recent study by Spectrum Gaming Group, which identified Northeast Indiana as a strong potential site. We stand with the many local businesses and community leaders who recognize the significant economic impact this opportunity presents. A state-regulated casino would create jobs, attract new visitors, and generate substantial revenue that can strengthen services and improve the quality of life throughout our community.”

Last November, a plan to move the Rising Star Casino from Rising Sun to the Fort Wayne area had failed. Full House Resorts Inc., the casino’s owner, has considered relocating since 2018 due to ongoing financial struggles.

A gaming study looking into the best placement for a new casino was released earlier this month and identified northeast Indiana as a possible location. Downtown Indianapolis was also listed as a top destination.