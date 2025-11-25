IMPD: Woman Killed in Shooting at South Side Indy Apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a 2-year-old child died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis late Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to the 700 block of Turtle Creek North Drive just before midnight after reports came in from people saying they heard gunshots.

When police arrived at the Brookwood Apartments, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim Tuesday morning as 26-year-old Amanda Sheree Jones.

Officers said the victim’s 2-year-old child was close by when the shooting happened but was not injured. IMPD also said two people have been detained as “persons of interest.”

“I can tell you that whoever did this heinous act, detectives are tirelessly working to find out who did this crime,” IMPD Capt. Rob Rider said at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives are working to gather more information from witnesses and through surveillance video. Those who can aid police in their investigation are asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).