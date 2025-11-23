Listen Live
Several Shootings on Indy’s East Side Sunday Morning

Published on November 23, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were shot in Indianapolis Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said shortly after 2 a.m. one person was shot on East Michigan Street, near North Sherman Drive, on Indy’s east side. That person later died after being taken to a hospital.

Then, shortly before 4:30, officers say another person was shot on Renton Street, near Barrington Avenue, on the southeast side. That person is stable.

Shortly after 4:30, IMPD says two people were shot on Forest Manor Avenue, near East 31st Street, on the east side. One person died at the scene, and the other person is awake and breathing. Shortly after, another person was injured in a shooting on North Gladstone Avenue.

