CA$H 5 Ticket Sold in Lapel Worth $341,000

Published on November 23, 2025

Hoosier Lottery
LAPEL, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier matched all five numbers in Thursday night’s CA$H 5 jackpot drawing, worth $341,000.

The winning ticket was bought at a food mart on South State Road 13 in Lapel. The winning numbers were 7-22-32-39-41.

“The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions,” the Hoosier Lottery said in a news release on Friday.

You can also check your ticket on the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.

