Indy Man Convicted after 2020 Fatal Shooting

Published on November 20, 2025

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder this week for shooting and killing another man on the east side of Indianapolis in 2020.

A jury convicted Nichale Johnson after a three-day trial.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived on Ashland avenue, near North Shadeland Avenue and East 34th Street, on October 20th, 2020, and found 18-year-old Rashaad Germany, Jr. dead in the front yard of his home.

Johnson used social media to trick Germany into meeting him outside his home before he was shot, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Digital footprints provided key evidence in this case,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Not only did it lead us to the defendant, but it also revealed the cruel and calculated efforts of the defendant to lure the victim to his tragic and senseless death.”

Court documents say Johnson’s sentencing is set for December 5th.

