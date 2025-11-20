Listen Live
National

Todd Young Pushes for Bill That Targets Foreign AI Theft

Published on November 20, 2025

Todd Young
Source: (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bipartisan effort is underway in Congress to bolster the security of America’s most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. 

U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), both key members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, have introduced the Advanced AI Security Readiness Act. This legislation aims to mandate the National Security Agency (NSA) to develop a comprehensive AI security playbook to safeguard U.S. technology from foreign adversaries.

The legislation is a direct response to the escalating threat of foreign actors attempting to steal and exploit cutting-edge American AI.

Senator Young emphasized the urgent need for action, stating, “America’s leadership in advanced technology depends on our ability to protect it. As our foreign adversaries race to steal and exploit cutting-edge AI systems, we must stay ahead of these threats.” 

He added that the Act would give NSA intelligence professionals the necessary tools and direction to “safeguard U.S. innovation and preserve America’s technology advantages.”

Senator Kelly echoed this sentiment, highlighting the deep integration of AI across critical sectors.

 “AI increasingly powers our defense, intelligence, critical infrastructure, scientific innovation, and much of our economy. If it’s vulnerable, we’re vulnerable,” he said. Kelly stressed that the bill is designed to prepare the NSA to “spot attacks early and defend our country’s AI innovation from anyone trying to exploit it.”

The core of the Advanced AI Security Readiness Act is the creation of an AI Security Playbook by the NSA’s AI Security Center. This essential document would serve as a national strategy by:

  • Identifying Threats and Vulnerabilities
  • Establishing Security Strategies
  • Protecting the Supply Chain
  • Maintaining Leadership 

The Senate bill is being advanced alongside companion legislation introduced in the House of Representatives, demonstrating strong bipartisan support for the initiative. House sponsors include Representatives Darin LaHood (R-IL-16), John Moolenaar (R-MI-02), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05).

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

