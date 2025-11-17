Indiana Political Leaders Debate Workforce Plan

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers expressed both excitement and caution Monday as they talked about the state’s growing investment in youth apprenticeships, a key part of workforce development.

At a legislative breakfast in downtown Indianapolis, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray said employer-led training programs for high school students are proving effective in preparing young Hoosiers for in-demand jobs.

“The apprenticeship pathway is a fantastic option to get kids skilled up and into the workforce,” Bray said. “We’re standing up programs in banking, health care, advanced manufacturing, a lot of professions with real potential.”

Bray explained the goal is to connect juniors and seniors with real workplaces so students can learn skills that match industry needs.

“Schools can’t always keep up with the pace of technology,” he said. “Industry moves so fast that classrooms can’t be expected to mirror it. This gives us a way to bridge that gap.”

He added that he is “very bullish” on expanding the model.

Sen. Shelli Yoder, however, urged lawmakers to keep a balanced approach as the state pushes skills-based training. She said employers regularly remind her that critical thinking, communication, and adaptability are just as important as technical skills.

“We cannot lose sight of teaching critical thinking and higher-level skills,” Yoder said. “Technology is changing so fast. In fields like accounting, for example, employers will teach new hires what they need to know. What they can’t easily teach is how to work with teams, engage with people and problem-solve.”

Yoder said she supports the state’s efforts but cautioned against rushing to conclusions.

“Let’s give these changes time to work,” she said. “But we also have to protect the skills that create a resilient, adaptable workforce.”