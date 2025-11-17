Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Political Leaders Debate Workforce Plan

Sen. Shelli Yoder, however, urged lawmakers to keep a balanced approach as the state pushes skills-based training.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers expressed both excitement and caution Monday as they talked about the state’s growing investment in youth apprenticeships, a key part of workforce development.

At a legislative breakfast in downtown Indianapolis, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray said employer-led training programs for high school students are proving effective in preparing young Hoosiers for in-demand jobs.

“The apprenticeship pathway is a fantastic option to get kids skilled up and into the workforce,” Bray said. “We’re standing up programs in banking, health care, advanced manufacturing, a lot of professions with real potential.”

Bray explained the goal is to connect juniors and seniors with real workplaces so students can learn skills that match industry needs.

“Schools can’t always keep up with the pace of technology,” he said. “Industry moves so fast that classrooms can’t be expected to mirror it. This gives us a way to bridge that gap.”

He added that he is “very bullish” on expanding the model.

Sen. Shelli Yoder, however, urged lawmakers to keep a balanced approach as the state pushes skills-based training. She said employers regularly remind her that critical thinking, communication, and adaptability are just as important as technical skills.

“We cannot lose sight of teaching critical thinking and higher-level skills,” Yoder said. “Technology is changing so fast. In fields like accounting, for example, employers will teach new hires what they need to know. What they can’t easily teach is how to work with teams, engage with people and problem-solve.”

Yoder said she supports the state’s efforts but cautioned against rushing to conclusions.

“Let’s give these changes time to work,” she said. “But we also have to protect the skills that create a resilient, adaptable workforce.”

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Qahwah House
Local

Fishers Coffeehouse Targeted by Racist Vandalism

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Solar Storm Lights Up Wisconsin Farmland In Rare Aurora Spectacle
19 Items
Local

Northern Lights Visible Throughout Indiana and Other Portions of the U.S.

House GOP 9/3/25
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn’t Fold

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close