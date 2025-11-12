Listen Live
Close
Local

Carmel Police Arrest Man After Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Egles Steven Gonzalez, of Indianapolis, was arrested Tuesday after Carmel Police said he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and then tried to run away from officers.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Egles Steven Gonzalez
Egles Steven Gonzalez

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel arrested a man on Tuesday that led them on a chase in a car and on foot.

According to a social media post from the Carmel Police Department, officers were patrolling an area near 96th Street and Keystone Parkway when they noticed a vehicle with a license plate that had been reported stolen. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a “brief pursuit.”

During the chase, officers performed a PIT maneuver to safely stop the vehicle. After the maneuver, the suspect tried to drive away again but was contained by another officer’s vehicle. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried running away from police.

After a short foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody, later identified as Egles Steven Gonzalez of Indianapolis.

Court documents show Gonzalez was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Theft
Auto Theft
Driving While Suspended
Resisting Law Enforcement (with a vehicle & on foot)
Possession of a Firearm by a Dangerous Person
Possession of Marijuana

Gonzalez was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case make the final decision on charges.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Smash burger with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, served with fries
74 Items
Sports

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close