Spartz Backs Shutdown End, Slams Spending and Obamacare

Published on November 11, 2025

Victoria Spartz at podium
Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — The political spotlight was divided between two huge issues: President Trump’s legal battles and the looming government shutdown.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, representing Indiana’s Fifth District, sat down in a Tuesday interview with 93 WIBC’s Tony Katz. They talked about Trump appealing a civil verdict that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, resulting in an $88 million award he was seeking to have the Supreme Court overturn, calling the case “implausible.”

The discussion then shifted to the congressional impasse over the government shutdown. When asked about Spartz’ vote to end the shutdown, Spartz expressed support, on the condition that Congress would not pass a massive spending bill.

Spartz explained that the agreement to fund essential services until the end of January with a short-term continuing resolution, rather than pass a large “omnibus” bill with spending increases, calling this a positive step.

“At least we’re not increasing spending with an omnibus with over a trillion dollars of Democrats demanded,” she said, expressing satisfaction that “GOP didn’t fault” on the demands for excessive spending.

Congresswoman Spartz confirmed she would be a “yes vote to reopen the government,” saying that most Republicans would likely agree to the Senate-led legislation. She concluded by commending her party’s unexpected resolve, saying “I was very happy to see that Republicans didn’t fold as they always do… I am glad to see that we are waking up as a party because we need to hold the ground for the American people.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

